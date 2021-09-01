ACG Wealth Sells 225 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $6.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $561.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,092. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $563.33. The company has a market cap of $220.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $531.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

