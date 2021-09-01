ACG Wealth Sells 295 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

ACG Wealth lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,496 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 74,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $33,316,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDXX stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $676.90. The stock had a trading volume of 393,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

