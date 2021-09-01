ACG Wealth Sells 5,143 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ACG Wealth lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $453.91. 3,754,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,180. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $455.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

