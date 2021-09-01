ACG Wealth Sells 9,589 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 15.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,355,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 699,453 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 23.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,197,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 793,538 shares in the last quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,123,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,838,000 after acquiring an additional 88,090 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 22.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,785,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,350,000 after acquiring an additional 502,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,366,000 after buying an additional 386,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCC stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 102,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $1,512,604.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,625,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,075,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 32,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $476,844.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,893,558 shares in the company, valued at $582,047,011.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,744 shares of company stock worth $7,345,035 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

