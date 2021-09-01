ACG Wealth Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ACG Wealth cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.56. 4,702,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301,573. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.