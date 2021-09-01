ACG Wealth Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

ACG Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,590 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,054. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.05. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

