ACG Wealth Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,529,020,000 after purchasing an additional 786,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $230.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,169,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,500. The firm has a market cap of $448.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,620 shares of company stock worth $17,778,297 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

