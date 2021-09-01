ACG Wealth Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ACG Wealth lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,199 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.2% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 219.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after buying an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $133.46. 6,185,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,696,428. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

