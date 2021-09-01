Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 11,824 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,477. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,798. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.62. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $208.19 and a twelve month high of $326.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.