Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 14,894 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Robert Half International worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $101.97. 885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,720. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

