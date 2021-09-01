Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 370 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Deere & Company stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $374.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,367. Deere & Company has a one year low of $207.77 and a one year high of $400.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.02 and a 200 day moving average of $361.17. The firm has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

