Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 676 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $1,581,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.53. 2,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.23. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.54 and a 1-year high of $153.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

