Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Pool were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pool by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Pool by 2.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 19.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,486,065.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POOL traded down $13.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $480.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,944. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.29. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $285.92 and a 12 month high of $496.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

