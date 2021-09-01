Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,277 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.72.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.68.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

