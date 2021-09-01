Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.57. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $157.68. The company has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

