Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,131 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

GM stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,233,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

