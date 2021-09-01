Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 467.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,404 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 620,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,080,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 183,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. 918,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,500,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $182.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

