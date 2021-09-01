Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $5.33 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Owens Corning worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.21. 7,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $63.03 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.