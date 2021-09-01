Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.20. 2,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,732. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.52. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,319 shares of company stock worth $1,475,621 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

