Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,704. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,978 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

