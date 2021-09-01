Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $7.76 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 105.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 177.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 940,963 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 274.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after purchasing an additional 837,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $70,400,000 after purchasing an additional 767,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $86.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.79 and a 200-day moving average of $85.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

