Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $1,307,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded down $3.52 on Wednesday, hitting $401.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,467. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.58 and a 200-day moving average of $426.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.35.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

