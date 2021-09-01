Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 162.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of The J. M. Smucker worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after buying an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after acquiring an additional 368,520 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $44,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 329,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.07. 5,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,747. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.89.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

