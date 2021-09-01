Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Snap-on worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after buying an additional 180,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $20,055,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,363,000 after acquiring an additional 65,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after acquiring an additional 55,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.84. 1,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,521. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $138.94 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

