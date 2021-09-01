Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 66,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.1% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.47. 4,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,252. The firm has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.09 and a 200 day moving average of $183.89. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.