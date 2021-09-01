Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,519 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

FOXA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.38. 36,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,040. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

