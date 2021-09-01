Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

UNP traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $217.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.94 and its 200 day moving average is $219.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $141.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

