Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 2,399 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 21,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,210. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.