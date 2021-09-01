Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $4.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $582.28. 1,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $594.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $547.86 and a 200-day moving average of $510.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,338,286. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

