Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,245 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dollar General by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,958,000 after acquiring an additional 118,741 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Dollar General by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DG traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,261. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.86 and a 200 day moving average of $211.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

