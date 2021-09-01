Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 10,542 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 202,219 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lennar by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,119,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,247 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 295,533 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,249,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

NYSE:LEN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.68. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

