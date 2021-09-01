Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 27,305 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,305 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of DaVita worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in DaVita by 0.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,335,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 10,677.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after acquiring an additional 292,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,630,000 after acquiring an additional 98,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Shares of DVA traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.77. 591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.20 and a 200-day moving average of $117.69.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.