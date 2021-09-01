Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 5,473 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 34.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $1,493,828.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $647.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,380. The firm has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.25, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $579.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.85 and a 52 week high of $647.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

