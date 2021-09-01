Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 6,007 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,223,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,953,000 after purchasing an additional 134,499 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 134,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.5% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Caterpillar by 10.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,376,000 after acquiring an additional 26,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

CAT traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.46. 44,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

