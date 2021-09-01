Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 6,441 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

