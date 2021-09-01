Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 678 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH traded down $3.63 on Wednesday, reaching $293.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.28 and a 200-day moving average of $305.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

