Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 7,140 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In other Trimble news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $94.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,087. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.