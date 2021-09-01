Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,695 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,135,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,451,000 after buying an additional 331,869 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 54,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $66.68. 44,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,861,493. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $148.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.