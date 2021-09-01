Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,103 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 271.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock remained flat at $$97.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,604. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

