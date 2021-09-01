ACoconut (AC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98,209.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000659 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $831,139.38 and $98,209.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00063184 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

