Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Shares Down 1.5%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 5,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 76,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54.

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

