Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 14,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,474,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $47,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $184.53 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $194.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.