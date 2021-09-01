Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.05% of Acuity Brands worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after purchasing an additional 221,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,852,000 after acquiring an additional 114,520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 116,342 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after acquiring an additional 209,277 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.86. 3,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,733. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.30.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.