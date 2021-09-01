adbank Price Tops $0.0024 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. adbank has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $48,874.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

