Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,730 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.6% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

Adobe stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $665.89. 1,244,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,483. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.78. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $668.96. The firm has a market cap of $317.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

