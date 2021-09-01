Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $1.42 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $22.18 million and approximately $161,582.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00066371 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,924 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

