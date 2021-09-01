Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given a C$5.50 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned a C$5.50 price target by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s previous close.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cormark increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.61.

TSE AAV traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,230. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 90.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.77.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.5378947 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

