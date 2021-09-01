Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.08% from the stock’s previous close.

AAV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.61.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

AAV stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,230. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 90.86. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.77.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.5378947 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000 over the last 90 days.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.