Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AAV. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.61.

TSE AAV traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.33. 747,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,132. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.77. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.5378947 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

