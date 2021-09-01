Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 250,472 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 855.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,472 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.91% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,088 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

